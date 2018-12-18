Media player
A special place for a new kind of family
Grandparents often step in when mums and dads can't. But a charity in the US makes sure their role is especially cherished.
When Mission First Housing opened up an affordable housing complex for "grandfamilies" in Washington, it wasn't just providing a special space. It was transforming lives.
Video by Hannah Long-Higgins
18 Dec 2018
