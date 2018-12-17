Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How the jailing of Cohen affects Trump
The US president's former lawyer Michael Cohen is facing a 36-month prison sentence for campaign finance and fraud crimes.
Does this spell legal trouble for Donald Trump? We asked a former federal prosecutor and a Republican strategist for their views.
-
17 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window