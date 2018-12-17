How the jailing of Cohen affects Trump
How the jailing of Cohen affects Trump

The US president's former lawyer Michael Cohen is facing a 36-month prison sentence for campaign finance and fraud crimes.

Does this spell legal trouble for Donald Trump? We asked a former federal prosecutor and a Republican strategist for their views.

