Comey: Trump rat insult 'undermines law'
Former FBI director James Comey has responded to Donald Trump calling his convicted ex-lawyer Michael Cohen a "rat".

He said that the glue of the country was "under attack".

Mr Comey spoke to reporters after a second round of closed-door questioning with the House Judiciary Committee.

  • 17 Dec 2018
