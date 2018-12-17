Comey: Trump rat insult 'undermines law'

Media player
James Comey: Trump rat insult 'undermines rule of law'
Former FBI director James Comey has responded to Donald Trump calling his convicted ex-lawyer Michael Cohen a "rat".
He said that the glue of the country was "under attack".
Mr Comey spoke to reporters after a second round of closed-door questioning with the House Judiciary Committee.
17 Dec 2018
