Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The 90-year-old back-flipping daredevil
No sedate retirement for John Carter. His love of baseball, jogging, skiing, biking and diving has won the 90-year-old an army of fans worldwide.
Video by Dan Lytwyn
-
30 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window