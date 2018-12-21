'I'm not having kids to save my island'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I'm not having children to help fight climate change'
Jason MacGregor has decided not to have kids to help fight climate change.
He and his partner feel that bringing another baby into the world will add to problems linked to global warming.
Jason is from Prince Edward Island in Canada and he told BBC Minute it's already being affected by rising sea levels and storm surges fuelled by climate change.
-
21 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-46623772/i-m-not-having-children-to-help-fight-climate-changeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window