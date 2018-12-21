Media player
The opera singer who wants his front teeth for Christmas
Tenor Taylor Fawcett lost his three front teeth after a freak fainting spell. He launched a crowdfunding campaign to help pay for his medical bills and found a song to sing about his familiar holiday problem.
21 Dec 2018
