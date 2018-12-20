Texan city fights Trump on climate change

Media player
The Texan city mayor fighting Trump on climate change
Georgetown in Texas is the largest US city to be powered by 100% renewable energy. It happened under the watch of Republican mayor Dale Ross, an unlikely climate change hero.
20 Dec 2018
