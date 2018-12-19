Grandfamilies
A special place for a new kind of family

Grandparents often step in when mothers and fathers can't. An affordable housing complex for "grandfamilies" in Washington DC isn't just providing a home, it's transforming lives.

  • 19 Dec 2018