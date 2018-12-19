'I found out my parents were swingers'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The DNA genealogy test that revealed a family secret
At-home genealogy tests have become popular gifts. They're meant to reveal a person's genetic history, but sometimes the results can be surprising.
Robin Christ learned more about her family than she bargained for.
Video by Angélica M Casas; produced by Colleen Hagerty and Caché McClay
19 Dec 2018
