'My parents were swingers'
A genealogy test that revealed a family secret

At-home genealogy tests have become popular Christmas gifts. They're meant to reveal a person's genetic history, but sometimes the results can be a shock. Robin Christ is one of those cases.

  • 20 Dec 2018