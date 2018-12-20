The Texas town running on renewables
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The Texas town running on renewables

A Republican in the middle of oil and gas country has become an unlikely climate change hero.

Dale Ross is the mayor of Georgetown, the largest US city powered by 100% renewable energy.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 20 Dec 2018