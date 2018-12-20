Obama surprises children's hospital
Obama plays Santa at children's hospital in Washington

Barack Obama has paid a Christmas visit to staff, patients and their parents at the Children’s National Medical Center in Washington DC.

The former US president donned a Santa hat to give out gifts, and lead some festive singing.

