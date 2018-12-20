Trump: Border security 'sacred obligation'

Media player
Donald Trump: US border security 'our sacred obligation'
US President Donald Trump has said that any measure that funds the government must include border security.
He is facing criticism over his failure to deliver on his key campaign promise to build a wall on the US-Mexico border.
20 Dec 2018
