Trump 'grateful' for troops in Iraq
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Donald Trump 'grateful' for work of troops in Iraq

President Donald Trump has expressed his "eternal gratitude" for the work of US troops in Iraq.

Mr Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were on an unannounced Christmas visit to meet service personnel at al-Asad air base west of Baghdad.

  • 26 Dec 2018
Go to next video: Was Trump right to say IS is beaten?