Trump 'grateful' for troops in Iraq

Donald Trump 'grateful' for work of troops in Iraq
President Donald Trump has expressed his "eternal gratitude" for the work of US troops in Iraq.
Mr Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were on an unannounced Christmas visit to meet service personnel at al-Asad air base west of Baghdad.
26 Dec 2018
