New York skyline turns blue
A strange blue light over the New York borough of Queens has got residents wondering whether they were witnessing an alien invasion or a religious apparition.
City officials offered reassurances, however, explaining that the incident was the result of a transformer explosion at an electrical substation.
28 Dec 2018
