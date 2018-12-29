CCTV footage released of Parkland gunman
Parkland shooting: CCTV pictures released ahead of report

New footage has emerged ahead of a report into the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The footage shows the gunman before and after the attack on 14 February, 2018.

A draft of the report, led by Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Health Commission, includes a controversial recommendation to allow teachers to be armed.

