CCTV footage released of Parkland gunman

Parkland shooting: CCTV pictures released ahead of report
New footage has emerged ahead of a report into the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
The footage shows the gunman before and after the attack on 14 February, 2018.
A draft of the report, led by Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Health Commission, includes a controversial recommendation to allow teachers to be armed.
29 Dec 2018
