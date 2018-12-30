Bald eagle mascot goes rogue
Video

Bald eagle mascot’s pre-game flight took an unexpected turn

Fans of Notre Dame were treated to an extra special pre-game show when the mascot of the US college football team flew into the stands and landed on a couple of people.

The bald eagle does a fly past after the national anthem but normally stays clear of the public.

