'She wasn't breathing, I knew she was gone'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Jazmine Barnes' mum: 'She wasn't breathing, I knew she was gone'

The mother of a seven-year-old girl killed in a Texas drive-by shooting says she won't stop looking for the gunman.

LaPorsha Washington was driving with her four daughters in Houston when an unknown man pulled up alongside them and opened fire.

Jazmine Barnes died in the backseat from her wounds.

Police are now hunting for the suspect. They believe the family were targeted at random and have not confirmed a motive.

  • 02 Jan 2019
Go to next video: The American teachers armed against gun crime