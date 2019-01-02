Trump hopes Romney will be 'a team player'

Media player
Trump on Romney: 'I wish Mitt could be more of a team player'
US President Donald Trump has given a somewhat restrained reaction to the stinging personal attack from senior fellow Republican Mitt Romney. Mr Romney, who stood and lost for the Republicans against Barack Obama in 2012, suggested in an article that Mr Trump was not fit to be president.
02 Jan 2019
