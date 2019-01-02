'I knew she was gone'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Seven-year-old killed in Texas drive-by shooting

Jazmine Barnes died after a gunman opened fire on her family's car in Houston, Texas.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 02 Jan 2019