Trump mocks India PM over Afghanistan library

Donald Trump mocks India PM Narendra Modi over Afghanistan library

US President Donald Trump has mocked the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for funding a library in Afghanistan.

Mr Trump suggested the contribution was of no use.to reconstruction efforts in the country.

"That's like five hours of what we spend," the US president mocked.

  • 03 Jan 2019
