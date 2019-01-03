Trump mocks India PM over Afghanistan library

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Donald Trump mocks India PM Narendra Modi over Afghanistan library
US President Donald Trump has mocked the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for funding a library in Afghanistan.
Mr Trump suggested the contribution was of no use.to reconstruction efforts in the country.
"That's like five hours of what we spend," the US president mocked.
-
03 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-46746043/donald-trump-mocks-india-pm-narendra-modi-over-afghanistan-libraryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window