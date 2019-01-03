Pelosi quotes Reagan in Speaker remarks

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Speaker Nancy Pelosi quotes Ronald Reagan after accepting gavel
Nancy Pelosi has made her first speech since being elected again as Speaker of the US House of Representatives.
She said she was privileged to serve with more than 100 women members of Congress, and also quoted former Republican president Ronald Reagan.
The Californian Democrat previously served as Speaker from 2007 to 2011.
-
03 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-46754436/speaker-nancy-pelosi-quotes-ronald-reagan-after-accepting-gavelRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window