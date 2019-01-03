Pelosi quotes Reagan in Speaker remarks
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Speaker Nancy Pelosi quotes Ronald Reagan after accepting gavel

Nancy Pelosi has made her first speech since being elected again as Speaker of the US House of Representatives.

She said she was privileged to serve with more than 100 women members of Congress, and also quoted former Republican president Ronald Reagan.

The Californian Democrat previously served as Speaker from 2007 to 2011.

  • 03 Jan 2019
Go to next video: The women who made history in the mid-terms