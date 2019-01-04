'Let us remember what Reagan said'
Video

Nancy Pelosi quotes Ronald Reagan in Speaker remarks

Democrat Nancy Pelosi is elected again as Speaker of the US House of Representatives, in a year with more women in Congress than ever before.

  • 04 Jan 2019