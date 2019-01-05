The teenager getting rich from hacking legally
The teenage 'white hat' hacker getting rich legally

Teenage hacker Sam Curry from Nebraska earns about $100,000 a year by working 20 hours a week.

He's a 'white hat' hacker, which means companies pay him, and others like him, to hack their websites to find weaknesses in their security systems.

The 'ethical hacking' industry is worth billions and operates around the world.

Sam told BBC Minute: "It's changed my life, it's such a rush."

  • 05 Jan 2019
