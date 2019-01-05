Congresswoman claps back at critics
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: 'Congresswomen can dance too'

A day before Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was officially sworn-in, 2010 footage of the congresswoman dancing as a student at Boston University re-emerged on Twitter, apparently in an effort to embarrass her.

Unembarrassed, Ms Ocasio-Cortez posted a new video of her dancing outside her new office in the halls of Congress.

