Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: 'Congresswomen can dance too'
A day before Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was officially sworn-in, 2010 footage of the congresswoman dancing as a student at Boston University re-emerged on Twitter, apparently in an effort to embarrass her.
Unembarrassed, Ms Ocasio-Cortez posted a new video of her dancing outside her new office in the halls of Congress.
05 Jan 2019
