Ocasio-Cortez: 'No question Trump is a racist'

New Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has said there is "no question" that US President Donald Trump is a racist.

In an interview with CBS News, she based her claim on "words that he uses, which are historic dog whistles of white supremacy".

The White House said in a statement that Ms Ocasio-Cortez's "sheer ignorance on the matter can't cover the fact that President Trump supported and passed historic criminal justice reform" and "has repeatedly condemned racism and bigotry in all forms".