Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez: 'No question Trump is a racist'
New Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has said there is "no question" that US President Donald Trump is a racist.
In an interview with CBS News, she based her claim on "words that he uses, which are historic dog whistles of white supremacy".
The White House said in a statement that Ms Ocasio-Cortez's "sheer ignorance on the matter can't cover the fact that President Trump supported and passed historic criminal justice reform" and "has repeatedly condemned racism and bigotry in all forms".
07 Jan 2019
