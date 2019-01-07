Spacey arrives in court on groping charge
Actor Kevin Spacey has appeared in court to face a charge of indecent assault and battery stemming from an allegation of groping in 2016.

A not-guilty plea was entered on the two-time Oscar winner's behalf by his lawyers.

