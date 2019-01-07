Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Kevin Spacey arrives in court on groping charge
Actor Kevin Spacey has appeared in court to face a charge of indecent assault and battery stemming from an allegation of groping in 2016.
A not-guilty plea was entered on the two-time Oscar winner's behalf by his lawyers.
-
07 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-46788061/kevin-spacey-arrives-in-court-on-groping-chargeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window