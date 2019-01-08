US governor's sleepy son invades stage
Governor Gavin Newsom's sleepy son invades stage during speech

The son of California's new governor Gavin Newsom stole the show during his inauguration speech in Sacramento.

Two-year-old Dutch wandered onto the stage, much to the audience's delight.

And he wasn't going to give up the limelight easily.

