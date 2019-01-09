Trump: Mexico 'to pay for wall indirectly'

Video

In his first TV address to the nation from the Oval Office, US President Donald Trump has insisted that his long-promised US-Mexico border wall is "essential to border security", and has demanded it be funded.

Mr Trump has repeatedly promised Mexico will pay for the wall, but said in his address that it would now do so "indirectly by the great new trade deal we have made".

He did not declare a national emergency to bypass Congress and build the barrier.

The address was made amid an 18-day government shutdown.