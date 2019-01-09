'We don't govern by temper tantrum'

Video

Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer have demanded that President Donald Trump end the US government shutdown, accusing him of holding the American people hostage over his US-Mexico border wall plans.

Responding to Mr Trump's TV address from the Oval Office, House of Representatives Speaker Pelosi said she would provide facts over fear.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer concluded that: "The symbol of America should be the Statue of Liberty, not a 30ft wall."