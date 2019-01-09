Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Democrats to Trump: 'We don't govern by temper tantrum'
Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer have demanded that President Donald Trump end the US government shutdown, accusing him of holding the American people hostage over his US-Mexico border wall plans.
Responding to Mr Trump's TV address from the Oval Office, House of Representatives Speaker Pelosi said she would provide facts over fear.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer concluded that: "The symbol of America should be the Statue of Liberty, not a 30ft wall."
-
09 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-46805694/democrats-to-trump-we-don-t-govern-by-temper-tantrumRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window