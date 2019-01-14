'Everyone calls me Afghan Justin Trudeau'

Media player
'Afghan Justin Trudeau': Singer on looking like Canada's PM
Abdul Salam Maftoon, a contestant on TV singing contest Afghan Star, has been getting extra attention after people noticed his resemblance to a certain prime minister.
Read more: 'Afghan Justin Trudeau' finds fame on TV talent show
14 Jan 2019
