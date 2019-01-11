'I want money to plant crops'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'I want money to plant crops'

With the US Department of Agriculture a casualty of the shutdown, farmers like this one in Virginia are feeling the pain.

John Boyd Jr was due to receive a subsidy of $15,000 for wheat seed, which he has not received.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 11 Jan 2019