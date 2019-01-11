Aunt tearfully reacts to missing girl found
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Jayme Closs: Aunt tearfully reacts to missing girl found safe

Jayme Closs, a 13-year-old girl from Wisconsin who went missing after her parents' were murdered in October, is found alive. The girl's aunt, Sue Naiberg Allard, tearfully reacts to the news.

  • 11 Jan 2019
Go to next video: Barefoot toddler saved by bus driver