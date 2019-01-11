Media player
Jayme Closs: Aunt tearfully reacts to missing girl found safe
Jayme Closs, a 13-year-old girl from Wisconsin who went missing after her parents' were murdered in October, is found alive. The girl's aunt, Sue Naiberg Allard, tearfully reacts to the news.
11 Jan 2019
