Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
US shutdown: 'I don't need a wall, I want money to plant crops'
With the US Department of Agriculture a casualty of the shutdown, farmers like this one in Virginia are feeling the pain.
John Boyd Jr was due to receive a subsidy of $15,000 for wheat seed, which he has not received.
Interview by Aleem Maqbool, produced by Haley Thomas, filmed by Peter Murtaugh
-
11 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-46846392/us-shutdown-i-don-t-need-a-wall-i-want-money-to-plant-cropsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window