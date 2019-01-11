'I don't need a wall, i want money to plant crops'
US shutdown: 'I don't need a wall, I want money to plant crops'

With the US Department of Agriculture a casualty of the shutdown, farmers like this one in Virginia are feeling the pain.

John Boyd Jr was due to receive a subsidy of $15,000 for wheat seed, which he has not received.

Interview by Aleem Maqbool, produced by Haley Thomas, filmed by Peter Murtaugh

