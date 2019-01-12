Moment Saudi refugee arrives in Canada

Media player
Rahaf al-Qunun: Saudi teen refugee arrives in Canada
A Saudi teenager who fled her family and got stranded at a Bangkok airport has arrived in Canada after being granted asylum there.
Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun, 18, refused to fly back and barricaded herself into her airport hotel room, attracting international attention.
She said she had renounced Islam, which is punishable by death in Saudi Arabia.
Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland introduced the teenager as "a very brave new Canadian".
12 Jan 2019
