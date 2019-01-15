Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
US President Donald Trump serves fast food to White House guests
National college football champions, the Clemson Tigers, tucked in to a takeaway dinner during their visit to the White House.
The feast took place during the longest ever US government shutdown, and was described as 'all American' by the president.
15 Jan 2019
