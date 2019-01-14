The dog walker who found Jayme Closs

Media player
Jayme Closs case: Dog walker recounts finding missing girl
The woman who found missing teenager Jayme Closs has recalled the moment she saw her in an interview on CBS This Morning.
The 13-year-old was discovered alive in rural Wisconsin by Jeanne Nutter while she was walking her dog.
Jayme disappeared in October, on the day her parents were shot and killed in their family home.
14 Jan 2019
