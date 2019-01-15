Saudi teen: 'I'll work for women's freedom'

Media player
Rahaf Mohammed: Saudi teen's first public statement in Canada
Rahaf Mohammed has told Canadian media she'll work in support of women's freedom around the world.
The 18-year-old made her first public statement since arriving in Canada, where she's been granted asylum.
She hit the headlines after fleeing her family in Saudi Arabia and barricading herself in a hotel room in Thailand to avoid deportation.
15 Jan 2019
