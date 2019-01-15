Saudi teen: 'I'll work for women's freedom'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Rahaf Mohammed: Saudi teen's first public statement in Canada

Rahaf Mohammed has told Canadian media she'll work in support of women's freedom around the world.

The 18-year-old made her first public statement since arriving in Canada, where she's been granted asylum.

She hit the headlines after fleeing her family in Saudi Arabia and barricading herself in a hotel room in Thailand to avoid deportation.

  • 15 Jan 2019
Go to next video: 'I can't believe what has happened to me'