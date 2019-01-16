Giant ice disk appears in US river
A rare giant ice disk, which is approximately 91m (298ft) wide, has appeared in a river in the US state of Maine.

It formed naturally and has been slowly spinning, drawing comparisons to the Moon and even an alien spaceship.

Ice disks occur at bends in rivers, where faster water creates a force that chips away edges as the ice spins.

