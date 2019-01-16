Giant ice disk appears in US river

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Giant ice disk appears in Presumpscot River, Westbrook
A rare giant ice disk, which is approximately 91m (298ft) wide, has appeared in a river in the US state of Maine.
It formed naturally and has been slowly spinning, drawing comparisons to the Moon and even an alien spaceship.
Ice disks occur at bends in rivers, where faster water creates a force that chips away edges as the ice spins.
-
16 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-46889005/giant-ice-disk-appears-in-presumpscot-river-westbrookRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window