Cardi B: 'Our country is in a hell hole'

US government shutdown: Cardi B says country 'in a hell hole'
Multi-award winning rapper Cardi B says the country is 'in a hell hole' since the US shutdown began and that federal workers going back to work without getting paid needs to be taken seriously.
17 Jan 2019
