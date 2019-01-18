Cardi B's rant over US government shutdown
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Cardi B's rant over US government shutdown

The rapper says federal workers going back to work without getting paid needs to be taken seriously.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 18 Jan 2019