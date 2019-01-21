Media player
Video
Woman dances with Mountie for her 100th birthday
Elsie Shepherd invited Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers to her 100th birthday party in Regina, Saskatchewan. Cpl Daryl Chernoff obliged her with a dance.
Video by Dan Lytwyn
21 Jan 2019
