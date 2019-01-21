Centennial dance with a Mountie
Woman dances with Mountie for her 100th birthday

Elsie Shepherd invited Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers to her 100th birthday party in Regina, Saskatchewan. Cpl Daryl Chernoff obliged her with a dance.

Video by Dan Lytwyn

