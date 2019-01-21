Media player
Florida toddler imitates dad's arrest in viral video
Bodycam footage released by Tallahassee Police Department shows the two-year-old with her hands raised for officers.
The original footage says a gun was pointed at the toddler but police footage shows officers reassuring the child.
