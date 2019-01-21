Toddler imitates dad's arrest in viral video
Florida toddler imitates dad's arrest in viral video

Bodycam footage released by Tallahassee Police Department shows the two-year-old with her hands raised for officers.

The original footage says a gun was pointed at the toddler but police footage shows officers reassuring the child.

  • 21 Jan 2019
