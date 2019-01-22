Boy sells art to help mother through shutdown

Media player
US shutdown: Boy sells art to help mother
Tiger Blaylock's mother is not working due to the partial government shutdown in the US. So he came up with a way to help.
Video by Morgan Gisholt Minard
22 Jan 2019
