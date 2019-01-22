What do students think of Kamala Harris?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Students describe presidential hopeful Kamala Harris in three words

The students from Howard University also describe the qualities they believe a presidential candidate needs to have to do the job well.

Kamala Harris is a Democratic senator in California and previously served as the state's attorney general.

Securing the nomination would make Ms Harris the first African-American or Indian-American woman to be a major party nominee for the presidency.

  • 22 Jan 2019