What do students think of Kamala Harris?

Students describe presidential hopeful Kamala Harris in three words
The students from Howard University also describe the qualities they believe a presidential candidate needs to have to do the job well.
Kamala Harris is a Democratic senator in California and previously served as the state's attorney general.
Securing the nomination would make Ms Harris the first African-American or Indian-American woman to be a major party nominee for the presidency.
22 Jan 2019
