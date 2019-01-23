Niagara Falls becomes a 'winter wonderland'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Niagara Falls becomes a 'winter wonderland'

Recent storms have covered Niagara Falls in Buffalo, New York in snow. Visitors say it looks like something from the movie 'Frozen'.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 23 Jan 2019