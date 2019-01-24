Icy escape

Video

Dashcam footage shows a car spinning out of control on an icy road in the US state of Wisconsin and nearly hitting a police officer.

The incident took place on 25 December but has been released by Fond du Lac County Sheriff's office to remind drivers to slow down in cold weather.

