Icy escape

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Wisconsin police officer narrowly avoids sliding car
Dashcam footage shows a car spinning out of control on an icy road in the US state of Wisconsin and nearly hitting a police officer.
The incident took place on 25 December but has been released by Fond du Lac County Sheriff's office to remind drivers to slow down in cold weather.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
24 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-46988839/wisconsin-police-officer-narrowly-avoids-sliding-carRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window