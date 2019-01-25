Trump 'loves and respects' unpaid workers
US shutdown: Trump 'loves and respects' unpaid workers

The US Senate has rejected two bills to end the government shutdown, leaving no end in sight to the record-breaking closure of federal agencies.

It means 800,000 federal workers who are struggling to cover their bills will miss another payday on Friday.

President Trump was asked by a reporter what his message was to them.

  • 25 Jan 2019
