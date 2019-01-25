Media player
US shutdown: Trump 'loves and respects' unpaid workers
The US Senate has rejected two bills to end the government shutdown, leaving no end in sight to the record-breaking closure of federal agencies.
It means 800,000 federal workers who are struggling to cover their bills will miss another payday on Friday.
President Trump was asked by a reporter what his message was to them.
25 Jan 2019
These are external links and will open in a new window