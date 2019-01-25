Police arrest Roger Stone at Florida home
Roger Stone: Police arrest Trump strategist in Florida

Political strategist Roger Stone, a long-time ally of President Trump, was arrested in a pre-dawn raid on Friday.

He has been charged with seven counts in the Mueller inquiry.

The charges are linked to an alleged Russian-led hack into the emails of Democratic Party officials.

