Police arrest Roger Stone at Florida home

Roger Stone: Police arrest Trump strategist in Florida
Political strategist Roger Stone, a long-time ally of President Trump, was arrested in a pre-dawn raid on Friday.
He has been charged with seven counts in the Mueller inquiry.
The charges are linked to an alleged Russian-led hack into the emails of Democratic Party officials.
25 Jan 2019
Share
