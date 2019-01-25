We have reached a deal - Trump

Media player
Donald Trump: 'We have reached a deal to end the shutdown'
President Donald Trump has endorsed a deal to reopen the US government for three weeks, after a record-breaking 35 days of some federal agencies being shut.
He said federal workers affected by the political stand-off were "incredible patriots" who would receive full back-pay.
25 Jan 2019
