We have reached a deal - Trump
Donald Trump: 'We have reached a deal to end the shutdown'

President Donald Trump has endorsed a deal to reopen the US government for three weeks, after a record-breaking 35 days of some federal agencies being shut.

He said federal workers affected by the political stand-off were "incredible patriots" who would receive full back-pay.

  • 25 Jan 2019
